A lot has been going around Emily Ratajkowski’s dating life since she got a divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. For the unversed, the model filed for a divorce from the film producer recently. It is said that Sebastian was unfaithful during their marriage. After the news broke out, Emily hit the headlines over dating rumours.

It all began with speculations of her and Brad Pitt being a thing. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor reportedly is getting back into the dating game after his tumultuous marriage with Angelina Jolie. Claims came in that he was eyeing the supermodel.

Many more sources alleged that a romance brewed between Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt. However, all the rumours were squashed after the model was spotted kissing a mystery man. Just a few days ago, fresh rumours came in that she is dating Pete Davidson. It sent fans into a frenzy, and several took to Twitter to share their hysteric reaction.

While all the relationship rumours have consumed Emily Ratajkowski’s life, the model has come out as bisexual. Now, her latest comments on her dating life come after Emily came out with her newly discovered sexuality. Taking to her TikTok, she hinted that she’s interested in dating multiple people.

In the video, EmRata can be seen mouthing the words to audio that stated, “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.” Many of her fans reacted to this on Twitter.

“Good for her. Living her best life,” said one user.

Another joked, “Where is the sign up sheet???”

One more fan wrote, “I volunteer.”

“It’s the part of dating they don’t teach you about in bible study,” joked another.

Meanwhile, as Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson’s dating rumours fill the air, sources have claimed that they were set up by mutual friends and that Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves her intelligence.

