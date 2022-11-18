Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may not be released on Disney+ this year. The latest entry in the MCU is creating a lot of buzz. Whoever has watched the film can’t stop praising the Ryan Coogler starrer. From its storyline to its music score, moviegoers are enjoying this cinematic viewing.

The Letitia Wright starrer opened to a marvelous start and became the second-highest opener in the US. Currently, its box office earnings stand at $400 million. This includes $213 million domestically (North America) and another $187 million overseas.

While talking about its OTT release, even since Phase 4 started, Marvel has started releasing their movies on Disney+ 45 days after their theatrical window, starting from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, as per Deadline, the studio may delay the streaming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

There are several reasons behind it. The first and foremost is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s box office success. As mentioned, the sequel has a positive word of mouth, and it is obvious that Marvel would like to take advantage of that as much as possible. Another reason could be the release of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated films since the first one came out in 2009, Avatar 2 is set for its official release in December this year, which is around the same time Wakanda Forever would make its way to OTT if it follows the 45 days window.

Since Disney owns the franchise now too, they’d not like to release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on streaming channels so close to the premiere of the James Cameron directorial. Let’s see when the movie is released online.

