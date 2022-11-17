Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Marvel films have a massive fanbase in the country. Ryan Coogler’s directorial has been creating a lot of buzz and fans were eagerly waiting for the film to release.

As expected, the MCU film earned phenomenally well on its opening weekend in India. The film was released on Friday, though its previews started on Wednesday. The much-awaited film was expected to do better business than Black Adam which was released a few weeks ago.

As a matter of fact, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exceeded expectations raking up 12.50 crores* on opening day. The weekend collection of the film also looked pretty good. The MCU film managed to collect 42 crores in its first three days and left behind new Bollywood releases.

Ryan Coogler’s directorial Black Panther 2 even did astounding business internationally. However, the film took a dip of 64-65% on Monday but has managed to earn over Rs 50 crore so far. As per early reports coming in, the film has earned, 2.50-3.50 crores on day 7.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever picks after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The new film revolves around the events that take place after the death of T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

Black Panther 2 features Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong’o in the lead. The cast includes Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, and Michaela Coel, among others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

