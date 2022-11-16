Uunchai Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): Sooraj Barjatya has returned to the cinemas to create magic again. His film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzonpa is all the rage right now. The film has been praised by one and all.

Barjatya’s film is also doing exceptionally well at the domestic box office and competing with Marvel’s latest release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Even though the film had a rocky start on opening day, positive word-of-mouth has brought the audience to theatres.

Uunchai relatively translated into good growth on weekends. The film collected 3.64 crores on Saturday and earned Rs 5 crore on Sunday. This has laid a platform for the film to record a healthy trend on weekdays. Overall the film collected 10.45 crores in three days. On Day 4, the film saw a drop which is expected on a Monday but stayed stable since Tuesday. As early trends came in, Sooraj Barjatya‘s film collected 1.50-2 crores on day 6.

With Uunchai, Sooraj Barjatya has returned to direction after eight years of sabbatical. His last film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead was released in 2015.

Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media, and Mahaveer Jain Films, Barjatya’s film follow three aged friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp, to fulfill their fourth friend’s last wish. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional, and spiritual journey for the three of them. The songs of Uunchai are composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil. The film score is composed by George Joseph.

