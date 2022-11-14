Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his next release Bhediya. The actor is reuniting with Kriti Sanon for the horror comedy helmed by Amar Kaushik. Both actors are promoting the film now and made an appearance on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16.

During the show, Salman and the Bhediya cast had a fun banter. Amidst the show, the superstar dropped a major hint about Varun and Natasha Dalal’s baby and it is now making headlines. For the unversed, Varun and Natasha got married last year amidst the pandemic in a private wedding ceremony.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were seen playing a fun game with Salman Khan. Since both actors are huge Salman fans, they were made to play a game related to that. Varun and Kriti were blindfolded and they had to guess Salman’s film by holding a prop. Salman gave a soft toy to them as a prop since the film’s name was Tiger Zinda Hai. Later, the superstar handed over the toy to Varun and said, “Yeh aapke bacche ke liye.”

To this, Varun replied, “Baccha huya nahi hai abhi.” Bhaijaan then added, “Yeh aaya hai toh baccha bhi aa hi jaega.” Soon after he made this statement, Varun was caught blushing. It has made his fans think that Varun and Natasha might welcome their first baby soon.

Salman Khan’s major hint comes at a time when Varun’s frequent co-star Alia Bhatt recently welcomed her baby girl with Ranbir Kapoor. Bollywood actresses Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover also became proud parents after they welcomed a baby girl.

As for Bhediya, the film is releasing on November 25th, 2022. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles.

