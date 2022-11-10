Kriti Sanon is currently on a promotional spree as she’s promoting her upcoming film ‘Bhediya’ opposite actor Varun Dhawan. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film stars Abhishek Bannerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles and is one of the most awaited films of this year. Earlier today, the actress was spotted in a neon yellow cut-out mini figure-hugging dress and is now getting trolled by netizens on social media who are also comparing her with Uorfi Javed. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kriti happens to be one of the most popular and bankable actresses in Bollywood right now. The actress is massively popular on social media with over 51 million followers on Instagram. The Bhediya actress often gives a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life to the fans on the photo-sharing site and keeps them entertained.

Now coming back to her latest spotting, Kriti Sanon was spotted wearing a neon yellow-coloured cut-out mini dress which also happened to be figure-hugging and complemented her toned body really well.

Kriti Sanon shelled out major fashion goals with her chic outfit and styled her dress with white shoes. For makeup, the Bhediya actress went subtle on the eyes with neutral tones and nude lips.

Take a look at her video below:

Thumkeshwari looking hot and how!

Reacting to her video on Instagram, a user commented, “Uorfi ki shadow tho nai lagi isko.” Another user commented, “Urfi has become such a craze now that whenever I see anyone wearing this kind of dress I feel like it’s giving Urfi.” A third user commented, “Inspired by urfi.”

What are your thoughts on netizens comparing Kriti Sanon with Uorfi Javed? Tell us in the space below.

