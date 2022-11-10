Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his next film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon, and the actors are now neck-deep busy promoting their film. In one of the media events, while talking about their movie, Varun shared how Indian Cinema uses VFX, which is cringe-worthy. Scroll below to know what he actually said in the conversation. Watch!

For the unversed, this is the second time that Varun and Kriti are coming together on screen with a movie after Dilwale. They have a beautiful bond and that is what has been shown in this film Bhediya as well.

Now, in a media conversation, while promoting Bhediya, Varun Dhawan talked about the finesse and quality of VFX in recent Indian cinema. In the video, as shared by Reddit, the Badlapur actor can be heard saying, “Indian cinema, we are ready for this and we are not going to settle for less. I have starred in a film where the VFX has been cringe-worthy, of course during promotions I would not have said that — but obviously, no one will criticise it then. There have been cringeworthy moments in VFX, but I haven’t done them. But I can try and work with directors and producers who can bring about that change. So I feel that I am more responsible.”

Well, this left Varun’s co-star Kriti Sanon quite awkward as her other film Adipurush has been receiving backlashes ever since its teaser released for it’s poor VFX. In the same video, Kriti can be seen smiling slyly after listening to Varun’s opinion.

For those who don’t know, after the Adipurush teaser got slammed by the netizens, the filmmaker Om Raut had said, “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium — the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone. That’s an environment I can’t control. Given a choice, I’d never put it on YouTube but that’s the need of the hour.”

Now, as per recent reports, Adipurush has got a delayed release date to fix the VFX and even added another 100 crores to the budget to make the VFX and CGI better.

Well, it was quite awkward for Kriti Sanon to listen to Varun Dhawan. Don’t you think? Let us know!

