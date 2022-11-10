Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter was released last Friday and the film is doing decent at the box office. It was released with Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Mili’ and Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi starrer ‘Double XL’ and is comparatively doing better in theatres. Now, we have got you the fees of the PB cast and can guess who was the highest-paid celebrity in the film? It was none other than Katrina who was followed by Jackie Shroff and the third highest wasn’t Ishaan or Siddhant but this Bollywood actress. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Katrina happens to be one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood right now. The film has done a business of Rs 10.71 crores at the box office and has managed to get audiences in the theatres so far.

Let’s take a look at Phone Bhoot cast salaries below:

Katrina Kaif –

According to Bollywood Life, the actress is the highest paid among the star cast and has taken a whopping cheque of Rs 3 crore for Phone Bhoot. And that’s totally justified looking at her massive popularity.

Jackie Shroff –

According to GQ, Jackie is the second highest-paid actor in the film with Rs 1 crore and his performance was totally worth it.

Sheeba Chadha –

Sheeba is the third highest-paid celebrity in Phone Booth and took home a hefty cheque of Rs 85 lakh. Yes, that’s correct.

Siddhant Chaturvedi –

Siddhant Chaturvedi might be new in the industry but has taken a huge cheque home with Rs 85 lakh reportedly for the film.

Ishaan Khatter –

Our beloved ‘Gullu’ from Phone Bhoot has reportedly taken a cheque of Rs 70 lakh while delivering a yet again powerful performance.

Nidhi Bisht –

The TVF sensation who is now making a name in Bollywood has reportedly been paid a sum of Rs 30 lakhs for her role in the film.

Now if you would add up Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Jackie Shroff’s total remuneration, it would still not add up to how much Katrina Kaif has taken home with Phone Bhoot.

For more Bollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

