Global icon and actor Priyanka Chopra is currently on a field trip as the UNICEF goodwill ambassador. And while she has been sharing glimpses of the same on her official social media handle, she recently gave a sneak peek into her visit to Lucknow.

Priyanka Chopra recently visited India after a couple of years and left her fans in delight by sharing memorable moments of her on social media. Meanwhile, the actress has been gearing up for her upcoming American romantic comedy-drama film Love Again along with the much-awaited tv series Citadel.

In a recent report by Hindustan Times, it was revealed that Priyanka Chopra posted a video clip of her visit to Lucknow on her official Instagram handle. The video depicted the actress asking one of the lady officers in Lucknow about the fear among women and whether digitisation made policing easy.

In response to this, the officer told Priyanka Chopra, “Definitely. Technology alone is not the solution. Manual policing alone is not the solution. When we gel the two, this is a deadly mix. Let me give you the data. Without digitisation, the average response time used to be 35-40 minutes. After digitisation and technology, (thanks to) helplines, the response time is just nine minutes. For any victim coming in, she also feels comfortable. This is her own place, safe space. She can come here and confide in anything she wants. She can be fearless here, unlike in a police station.”

As Priyanka Chopra posted the video online, she even penned a long note in the caption in which she shed light on the safety and security of women. She even reflected on how a lot of work needs to be done beginning with protection by law and order/police. “The safety and security of women is an urgent need. We hear many stories from across India of violence and harassment against women and girls, everyday. There is a lot of work that needs to be done and that begins with the most basic… protection by law and order / police,’ she wrote.

The Citadel actor further wrote about her visit to the 1090 Woman Power Line and added that she met Ms Neera, the IPS, Additional Director General of Women and Child Security Organisation, UP Police. Priyanka Chopra further shared more details about the helpline

“I had the opportunity to visit the 1090 Woman Power Line (WPL)’, Uttar Pradesh’s 24/7 phone line for women to freely register complaints of any form of atrocities and sexual harassment. I met Ms. Neera Rawat (IPS, Additional Director General of Women and Child Security Organisation, UP Police) who is at the helm of Women and Child Security Organisation, UP Police in Lucknow under which this initiative is based. Further elaborating about the helpline, Priyanka wrote, “The WPL has 154 offices in UP with a 24 hour service. Through the 1090 helpline, the police, as the first responder to any violence, have designed interventions which are victim-centric and with an intent to prevent the violence. The WPL utilises technology to its fullest to be able to respond and protect with speed, ensuring there is accountability for every call. From eve-teasing and stalking to cases of sexual harassment and domestic violence etc, the teams are trained to respond keeping the callers protection at the forefront.”

Priyanka Chopra concluded her post by asserting that though there’s a lot more to be done for the protection of women, these initiatives were a great start to help curb and end violence and ensure safety.

“There is a lot more that needs to be done for the protection of women but initiatives like these are a great start and if implemented effectively, can be the answer to curb and end violence and ensure safety,” She signed off.

