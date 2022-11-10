Bollywood actress Malaika Arora often hits the headlines, be it for her professional endeavours, her yoga routines or her personal life or while getting trolled. She also grabs the limelight with her unique and sartorial choices, when it comes to fashion. Malaika enjoys a massive fanbase. However, now the diva has been in the news after sharing a cryptic post on her Instagram handle that left her fans curious. Wondering what? Read below to get the scoop.

For the unversed, Malaika tied the knot with Arbaaz Khan in 1998 but ended their marriage in 2017. They had become proud parents to a boy named Arhaan Khan in 2002, whom they co-parent now. However, Malaika is now dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

Now, coming back to the recent reports that are going viral on the internet. A few hours back, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture while posing for the camera. In the glamorous photo, she can be seen looking a bit shy. Sharing the picture, she captioned it as “I said yes” with a heart emoji, hinting at her wedding or engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

As soon as the picture hit the internet, it went viral like crazy. From celebs to her fans, everyone showered their love and said congratulations. But there was a group of curious netizens who wanted to know the news. One wrote, “What’s the news???” Another commented, “For what you said yes🤔”, while another penned, “Yes for 😮😮.” A curious fan asked, “Wedding bells?????” A fifth one wrote, “Omg another celeb wedding coming ❤️” Another comment can be read as, “to be mrs. Kapoor ❤️🔥”

However, in the picture, we couldn’t spot any engagement ring on Malaika Arora. So it might be any professional gimmick just like how Sonakshi Sinha had pulled it off. We don’t know for sure. For the unversed, Malaika and Arjun Kapoor have been going strong ever since they made their relationship official on their social media handles.

What do you think? Is it a professional gimmick or did Arjun Kapoor propose Malaika Arora? Let us know in the comments!

