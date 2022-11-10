Uorfi Javed, who started her career as a television actress, has now become a social media sensation after showcasing her fashionable side to the netizens. She is known for opting for bold and s*xy costumes in public. From wearing outfits made of safety pins to mirrors, bandages to beads, she has never shied away to flaunt her bold side, and for that, she has been trolled million times by the netizens. However, recently, we stumbled upon a video that left us in splits, and we are sure it will do so for you as well! Scroll below to find out.

Ever since Uorfi started to flaunt her creativity in fashion, many content creators used her as their meme material, and the diva has been slammed a lot of times. But she has kept her headstrong and continues to do so what she does best- unique fashion!

Now, recently, we saw a crossover in a viral video shared by a meme page on Instagram that we could never expect. In the video’s first clip, Uorfi Javed can be seen wearing a golden hoodie dress, in the next clip, Thakur Pratap (played by Amitabh Bachchan) from Sooryavansham makes a comment on her looks and says, “Sanskar umar se bade hai iske.” However, when Uorfi turns around in the video, her backless detailing of the dress can be seen, and then Bhanu’s unexpected reaction left us laughing.

This is something that can happen in a parallel universe. Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memefun (@memefunn_)

Uorfi Javed is known for her sartorial choices and clapping back at the trollers. She is currently ruling on our social media platforms with her unique and creative outfits, however, she rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT.

What are your thoughts about this unexpected crossover? Are you going crazy by laughing just like we did? Let us know in the comments!

