Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone met on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno. Not only did their sizzling chemistry mesmerise us but they fell in love in no time. It was Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani that spoiled the party as RK allegedly got infatuated towards co-star Katrina Kaif and cheated on his girlfriend. While the rest remains history, the ex-couple went onto star in movies together. Imtiaz Ali is now talking about their equation in a rare interview.

Deepika slammed Ranbir soon after his pictures with Katrina from Ibiza vacation went viral on the internet. She openly accused him of infidelity and it looked like the bad blood would remain for a lifetime. But soon after, the former couple went onto star in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali now speaks about their camaraderie off-screen as he tells Indian Express, “Before Tamasha, all three of us were really keen to work with each other. They (Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone) were not even bothered about explaining it to the world, they just wanted to work with each other because they love working with each other- regardless of their status, regardless of what the past has been, regardless of what the present is or so on and so forth. They are very committed and pure.”

Imtiaz Ali continued, “They (Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone) will do a scene like a scene, not like an extension of their personal life. There were a lot of things which people could have felt, that ‘Oh they have a past’, but on set–or even when the camera was switched off–there was no such thing. For me, it was the easiest that both of them were there in Tamasha.”

Well, we won’t deny but this certainly melts hearts of RanDeep fans who wanted to see them tying the knot someday. But as long as they’re happy, we’re happy!

Ranbir Kapoor recently welcomed his first child with wife Alia Bhatt. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is happily married to Ranveer Singh.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Tiger Shroff & Karan Johar’s Screw Dheela Is On A Backburner Due To This Reason & Not The Actor’s Huge Fees?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram