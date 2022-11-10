It’s going to be a super special day for the Kapoor Khandaan. Alia Bhatt has finally been discharged and is heading home with her newborn baby. It was husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor who himself arrived to pick them up. Unlike many other couple, Ralia avoided to pose for the paps and below is the possible reason behind it.

Alia welcomed her daughter on 6th November at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai. The actress had to go through the C-section and the process reportedly took about 45 minutes. Ranbir’s mother Neetu had previously expressed her happiness and confirmed that the actress along with the baby is perfectly well and healthy.

We often see celebrities posing outside the hospital when they get discharged and taking their babies home. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shilpa Shetty even posed on the hospital beds with their little munchkins. But it was Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who avoided showbiz and even refrained from doing any baby shower shoots.

A source close to Bollywood Life had suggested that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor may opt to leave hospital at night in order to avoide the media frenzy. While that has turned out untrue as the couple is already their way home, the report further suggests reason why they avoided posing.

“Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are taking their personal lives pretty seriously. They won’t pose for the paparazzi and in fact head home secretly. They may leave the hospital late in the night when the media and fan frenzy is very minimum. With the recent social media trolling and fake picture of Alia Bhatt going viral, they do not want any social media drama to follow,” said a source close to the development.

If one can recall, Alia and Ranbir even avoided inviting too many people at their wedding and opted for an intimate ceremony at their balcony.

