It was quite a bold move for Sania Mirza to fall for a Pakistani nationalist back in the days, keeping in mind the political issues between both countries. It created a stir all across the nation with many backlashing the ace Tennis player. But as they say, love wins it all and so did her relationship with Shoaib Malik, that eventually took over all the hate and criticism.

As most know, Sania first got engaged to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib back in 2009 but the wedding was called off soon after. The couple reconciled and finally tied the knot in April, 2010 in Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony followed by a Walima ceremony in Sialkot. They’re blessed with a baby boy that was welcomed to the world in October 2018.

It was around 5 days ago that Sania Mirza shared a picture with her baby boy Izhaan and captioned the post, “The moments that get me through the hardest days.” The cryptic post among with many other hints arose speculations that there’s trouble in her married life with Shoaib Malik. But a close friend has now confirmed news of their separation and it has left us totally baffled.

As per a news report by Inside Sport, the couple’s close friend who was also a part of Shoaib Malik’s management team in Pakistan, has confirmed their split. He revealed, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated.”

It is rumoured that Sania Mirza is living separately but co-parenting their baby boy. While the actual reason behind their big step remains unknown, gossip mill has it that Shoaib Malik cheated on his wife.

On the other hand, Shoaib Malik also recently shared a post on his Instagram on the occasion of Izhaan’s birthday and seemingly confirmed the split. “When you were born, we became more humble and life meant something special to us. We may be not together and meeting everyday but Baba is always thinking about you and your smile every single second. May Allah give you everything you ask for @izhaan.mirzamalik Baba & Mama love you,” he wrote.

Hoping that it is all untrue and Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are enjoying their marital bliss!

