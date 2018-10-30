Sania Mirza & Shoaib Malik Blessed With Baby Mirza Malik!

Tennis star Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday.

Sania delivered the child early Tuesday morning, and both mother and child were well.

Shoaib tweeted: “Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled #BabyMirzaMalik.”

Sania married Shoaib in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony on April 12, 2010.

