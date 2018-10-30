Singer Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi’s elder brother Amarjeet Singh died on Monday.

Mika on Monday tweeted alongside a photograph of his brother Amarjeet: “We are deeply saddened to inform you of the demise of Amarjeet Singh, our elder brother, who had been hospitalised over the last few days. Amarjeet Bhaji departed for his heavenly abode today early morning.”

Daler Mehendi, Mika Singh bereaved
Daler Mehndi & Mika Singh’s Brother Amarjeet Singh Passes Away!

Daler too shared the same photograph and caption.

The cremation took place at the Tilak Vihar Cremation Ground.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here