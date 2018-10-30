Tripling 2, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare – It’s Raining Amazing Projects For ‘Baba’ Amol Parashar

Actor Amol Parashar has been roped in for a role in Alankrita Shrivastava’s “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare”. He has begun shooting for the movie.

“I have already shot some of my scenes in the film. Working with Alankrita has been very enriching,” Amol said in a statement.

The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, and it will feature Amol acting opposite veteran actress Konkona Sen Sharma.

“I am excited about the fact that most my scenes are with Konkona, who is not just a fantastic actor but also an absolute pleasure to work with,” Amol added.

Riding high on the success of his latest web series “Home“, Amol has also already started shooting for the second season of “Tripling”, the popular digital show with which he shot to fame.

Amol is not new to the big screen. He was seen in “Traffic“.