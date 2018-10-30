Bharat Duration Update: Salman Khan Wants To Shorten This Film By 20-25 Minutes?

After the disappointment of Race 3, it seems Salman Khan has been taking every step with caution. As every time, he has surrendered himself completely to Ali Abbas Zafar for Bharat. It’s also been said that he has been actively participating in the creative aspects of the film.

But now, the rumours are floating that he does not want the audience to see excess of his role in the film. It’s also been reported that he wants Ali to chop the film by 20-25 minutes and make it more compact. The final product of the film will end up being over 3 hours and Salman wants it to be at around 2 hours 45 minutes.

According to a report published in Deccan Chronicle, a source close to them reported, “While a film’s length in the earlier days used to be close to three hours and a shorter film was always not considered ‘paisa vasool’ for the audiences. With the advent of the multiplexes and new generations, films now need to be compact. Salman is said to be playing multiple characters in the film. Unlike other films being made today, Bharat is a story told over many years. There will be flashbacks and references to the pre-Independence era in the film, which cannot be told in a jiffy because it will take away from the storytelling. And then you need the songs and dances for the typical Salman audiences, who want their star not just to fight, but also show his swag. Hence the length will be longer.”

For his role in the film, Salman Khan will undergo multiple look changes as its timeline is spread across decades – from 1960 till current times. Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi among others.

The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Bharat is slated for an Eid release in 2019.