Vijay Deverakonda is desperately looking for one successful film, and fans are hopeful he’ll deliver it big time with Kingdom. The film is scheduled to release at the end of July, and it’s already enjoying good buzz on the ground. Initially, it was planned to release in March 2025, but due to some pending work, it was postponed to July. Better late than never, the trade is enthusiastic about the film’s run at the Indian box office, but will it give the actor a much-needed comeback? Let’s discuss it below!

Kingdom makes a good impression with the teaser

The upcoming Telugu action thriller will be released in theatres on July 31. Several months ago, the teaser of the film was dropped online, and it received a positive response. Vijay looked like a beast, ready to explode. The film is likely to be high on action, and one only hopes that the overall content turns out to be good and engaging.

Despite its high budget, Kingdom could shine

Kingdom is mounted on a big scale, and while there’s no official confirmation about the same, reports suggest that the film was made on a budget of 100 crores. With such a price tag, it must do well at the Indian box office. To mark itself safe, it needs 100 crore net collection. The biggie can recover its cost and earn good returns with good word-of-mouth.

It is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who has always been praised for his storytelling, so there’s a high chance that the film will hit the right chords with the audience.

Vijay Deverakonda’s last box office success came in 2018

Vijay Deverakonda is struggling badly in the post-COVID era with no successful film in the kitty. In fact, his last box office success was in 2018, with Taxiwaala, which was a big hit at the Indian box office. Following Taxiwaala, none of his films worked.

After Taxiwaala, Vijay Deverakonda was seen in Dear Comrade, World Famous Lover, Liger, Kushi, and The Family Star. All these movies underperformed at the Indian box office. Now, with Kingdom, the actor can make a strong comeback if it enjoys good word-of-mouth.

More about the film

The upcoming Telugu biggie also stars Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse. It is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. It will be releasing in Telugu and Tamil.

