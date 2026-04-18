Ranveer Singh is roaring so loud that it is impossible to ignore him and his spy thriller, Dhurandhar 2. The film has entered its fifth week, and the momentum at the ticket window remains absolutely Ghatak. Even on its 31st day, the film is giving new releases a tough fight, proving that the sequel has hit a sweet spot with the audience.

On its 5th Saturday, the film witnessed a significant surge in ticket sales, proving that craze for Ranveer Singh’s biggie has not faded yet! The BookMyShow trends for Day 31 between 9 AM and 3 PM today show that the spy thriller registered 32K ticket sales on the platform. This represents a solid 61% jump compared to the previous day.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Outperforms South Biggies

On the fifth Saturday, till 3 PM, Dhurandhar 2 ticket sales have outperformed some of the biggest pan-Indian hits Kantara Chapter 1, Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and Jawan. While the original Dhurandhar still holds the peak for the franchise, the sequel is cementing its place among the top 5 consistently!

The jump on the 5th Saturday follows a very respectable performance of the 5th Friday. The spy thriller managed to sell 68K tickets on April 17, placing it comfortably in the Top 5 list for 5th-Friday sales for Bollywood films, even beating Pushpa 2 (56K) and Kantara Chapter 1 (54K).

It would be interesting to see where the film lands in the list of the biggest ticket sales on the fifth Saturday.

Check out the 5th Saturday ticket sales for Bollywood films on BMS.

Dhurandhar: 176K Chhaava: 141K Stree 2: 107K Kantara Chapter 1: 90K Pushpa 2: 90K Kalki 2898 AD: 64K Jawan: 56K

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Check Singh’s box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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