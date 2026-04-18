Cine-goers have waited for 15 long years to witness the ace director-actor duo, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar, join hands for a Bollywood film. The wait was definitely worth it, as their fantasy horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is enjoying great buzz and raving reviews. But how has it performed compared to their other collaborations on the opening day? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Which was Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s biggest opener?

It was quite literally an upwards-and-onwards situation for Priyadashan and Akshay Kumar’s collaborations at the box office. Their first film, Hera Pheri, garnered 64 lakh on its opening day. Fans loved their reunions, and the figures kept surging with each new film. In 2010, the director-actor duo worked together on their last film, Khatta Meetha. The political satire comedy opened to 7 crore net, marking their biggest domestic opening.

Bhooth Bangla now conquers the throne!

On day 1, Bhooth Bangla earned 18.31 crore net, including paid previews of 3.75 crore. The fantasy horror-comedy earned over 2X of Khatta Meetha. It has now emerged as Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s highest opener together.

Check out the opening day collection of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s film at the Indian box office (net):

Bhooth Bangla (2026): 18.31 crore (including paid previews) Khatta Meetha (2010): 7 crore De Dana Dan (2009): 6.13 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007): 3.88 crore Bhagam Bhag (2006): 3.43 crore Garam Masala (2005): 3.02 crore Hera Pheri (2000): 64 lakh

Fans are loving everything about the 2026 release. Starting from the nostalgic factor to the additional reunion with Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, and Asrani, it has struck the right chords with the audience.

The word-of-mouth is favorable, and there’s no competition apart from Dhurandhar 2. It is now to be seen how soon Bhooth Bangla beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa (49.10 crore) to emerge as the director-actor duo’s highest-grossing film of all time in India. There is a high chance the target will be unlocked during the opening weekend.

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Collection: Akshay Kumar’s 2nd Highest Post-COVID Opening + 2 Other Records Unlocked!

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