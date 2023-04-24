Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are two of the most sought-after stars in the film industry and share a great friendship. They are also known for their playful banter. But did you know, that Arjun once said the film Garam Masala was inspired by Varun’s life? Scroll down to know.

They first met while training under the same acting coach, Barry John. The actors quickly hit it off, bonding over their shared love for cinema. In an old interview, Varun and Arjun have spoken about how much their friendship means.

Varun Dhawan once appeared on the show ‘Yaaron Ki Baraat’ and revealed that he felt betrayed by Arjun when he found out that a girl they both liked had a ‘scene’ with Arjun. He felt Arjun should have told him about it instead of keeping it a secret.

As reported by Indian Express, Varun Dhawan said, “I did not know that she was already talking to Arjun. Usne hum dono ko ghumaya. He always sat quietly in class, and he only used to talk to me. I thought I was his only friend in the class. The girl took me to an after-party. She got drunk, and while dancing with her, I thought she liked me. Since she was slightly intoxicated, the truth came out, and she said, ‘something happened with Arjun, but I am not serious, I like you.’ She said, ‘Arjun and me had a scene.’”

After hearing the confession from the girl, Varun said he was hurt and added, “At least he could have told me about this.” However, Arjun was unapologetic for his behaviour and said, “He (Varun) would flirt with every girl in the acting school. The film Garam Masala is based on Varun Dhawan’s life.”

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor remained inseparable despite the event. They also discussed how they frequently seek each other’s advice and counsel and have always been there for each other through the highs and lows of their professional lives. Varun claimed that their lighthearted banter is evidence of their close connection and demonstrates their willingness to let loose and have a good time.

