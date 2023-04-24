In some parallel universe if all was going well, then Salman Khan would have been married to his 20s sweetheart Sangeeta Bijlani. The two had a relationship that went sour after their break up. But the two explored a beautiful friendship in the past decade and have been going strong ever since.

Recently a video from Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s Eid party is doing rounds on the internet where Salman & Sangeeta can be seen sharing a very cute chemistry and the internet is rooting for some miracle to happen to see them this happy together.

While leaving the party, Salman Khan can be seen escorting Sangeeta Bijlani and they both are seen having a cute banter when she punches the Sultan actor and tries to pull his cheek leaving him blushing. Scroll down to see how netizens are reacting to the video.

Recalling their brief yet cute love story from the ’90s a user commented with a heart emoji, “Old Love.” Another user pointed out how happy Bhai looks while he is with Sangeeta and wrote, “Bus Sangeeta Ke Hi Khush Nazar Aate Hain Salman, Kar Lo Isi Se Shaadi.”

Another user wanted the Universe to conspire something as he rooted for the duo saying, “Who knows maybe they will actually get married this time!” However, another user tried to troll them and wrote, “She’s the reason why he never got married.”

A user after watching the video justified Salman’s Eid film’s title Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and wrote, “Bhai toh sach mai bhai hai lekin Kisi ki jaan bhi hai.” Another user tried to push the Tiger actor into marrying her ex saying, “Salman Khan nothing is left for u now Marry Sangeeta fast before she marries someone else.”

Another user also demanded to see this chemistry on screen and wrote, “They should shoot one movie together.” The post shared by paparazzi Varinder Chawla was captioned beautifully saying, “From Punchlines to Punches – Salman and Sangeeta’s Fun-Filled yaariyaan.”

Sangeeta Bijlani shares a very warm and cordial relationship with Salman Khan’s family. It was his sister Alvira, who stood by Sangeeta after she divorced cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. Salman got in touch with Sangeeta at that time since she was dealing with a lot.

In an episode with Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, Salman Khan confessed to almost getting married to Sangeeta. He said, “There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn’t work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet. ‘Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya?” The two stars dated each other in the 90’s and were about to get married in 1994.

