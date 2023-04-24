Anushka Sharma is one of the celebrated and established actresses in Bollywood. The actress is married to Indian cricket player Virat Kohli and the couple shares a daughter named Vamika. Earlier today, Anushka shared a lovely dance video on her Instagram where her husband Virat is also shaking a leg with him, and it’s cute beyond words. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Sharma flaunted her British accent in an interview, and the snippet of the same is now going viral on social media, with netizens reacting to it after trolling Jr NTR and Samantha for their US accent recently. Scroll below to watch the video.

Virat and Anushka are among the most successful and influential couples in the entertainment industry. They both enjoy a massive fan following on social media, with 246 million and 63 million followers on Instagram.

Now talking about her viral video, an Instagram fan page dedicated to the actress shared her video flaunting her British accent. The video is from 2017 when she interviewed for her film ‘Phillauri’ with her co-star Suraj Sharma.

In the video, Anushka Sharma says, “Sometimes when we go on set, and we break into an accent.” Adding to this, her co-star Suraj said, “Yeah, yeah. We flip over.”

Sharma then added, “It’s self-entertainment actually. I am a big believer you have to be able to entertain yourself and I am constantly doing that. My new fad is actually Snapchat.”

The Phillauri actress continued, saying, “And, I am addicted to it (Snapchat). I am driving my manager crazy because she thinks that I am overdoing it. And, She thinks I am exposing myself…I am like ‘What’s there to expose?’ And, I also do feel when I start talking like this I feel like a different person, I feel like I can say a lot more than I usually do.”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sharma Fanpage (@anushkaaforlife)

Reacting to Anushka Sharma’s throwback video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Never heard a British person sound like her”

Another user commented, “Emily from Friends”

A third commented, “Only a person who has never been to the UK would accept this as British accent. Good try but bad result for an actor.”

A fourth commented, “That’s actually bad. 😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Anushka for her British accent amidst Samantha and Jr NTR’s US accent going viral? Tell us in the space below.

