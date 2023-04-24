Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and popular Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, carved a path for herself in the film industry with her hard work, dedication and sincerity. However, after creating a niche in Bollywood, the actress is all set to make her debut in the South film industry along with Jr NTR. But do you know how much she is getting paid for her debut? Keep scrolling to find out!

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadaak along with Ishaan Khatter, and since then she has been a part of many projects, including Roohi, Gunjan Saxena, Good Luck Jerry and others. She was last seen in the OTT film Mili in which the audience immensely appreciated her performance.

As per reports, we have often seen Bollywood actresses hike their remuneration drastically when they move to the South industry. Now, according to ETimes, Janhvi Kapoor has been offered to be paid Rs 4 crores as her debut in Telugu cinema with Jr NTR. However, as per recently updated reports claim that the actress is being paid Rs 5 crore for director Koratala Siva’s untitled film.

Did you know Prabhas’ film Saaho was first offered to Katrina Kaif, who had then asked for a whopping Rs 7 crores charge for her role? Yes, that’s right. But her remuneration had sent the producers to Shraddha Kapoor, who had then agreed to do the film for a much lesser salary. Apparently, Shraddha was paid Rs 5 crore (which she doesn’t get in Bollywood, as reported by ETimes). Now, Janhvi Kapoor is also getting paid as much as Shraddha Kapoor.

While Jr NTR will be seen playing the protagonist of the film, Saif Ali Khan has been roped in as the antagonist. A few days back, Janhvi Kapoor talked about manifesting this movie with Jr NTR and shared at the India Today Conclave 2023, “I manifested it. I prayed every day for it. In every interview, I used to say that I want to work with NTR sir. This film might be the first time this (approach) worked for me. I do believe that what you put in the universe is what you attract. I have learnt to be always positive and do your work. That is the moral of the story.”

On the work front, apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr and Mrs Dhoni with Rajkummar Rao.

What are your thoughts about Janhvi Kapoor’s salary for her debut in Telugu cinema? Let us know.

