R Madhavan, who has worked with Kangana Ranaut in two movies namely Tanu Weds Manu in 2011 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015, showered praises on the actress in his latest interview. The 3 Idiots star claimed that Kangana is not a cliché heroine while talking about how the leading ladies of his movies have always been strong women.

R Madhavan in his latest interview shared that he was lucky to work with women with strong opinions in his movies. The actor last appeared on the screen with the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and won several accolades for the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the publication DNA, R Madhavan in an interview with Rohan Dua shared, “If you look at all the leading ladies of all my films, they are very very strong. I had the good fortune of growing up with some really strong women in my house itself. My mother was the manager of a bank in Bihar for 30 years. So you see how strong women are. I think they are the stronger species.” The actor continued, “They last much longer. If you look at your grandparents, I can promise you that today your grandfather would be actually relying more on your grandmother than vice versa. That’s a universal truth that all men have to reconcile with.”

R Madhavan further shared, “Working with the likes of Kangana or Shalini or all the strong women that I had the good fortune to work with, they were all women with opinions. They are not pushovers. They are not the cliché heroines, who come in and dance in a couple of movies and get slapped by the man and walk away.”

Madhavan added, “These are not the kind of films I have ever done or want to do in my life. People who indulge in that kind of stories are really foolish in today’s world. But to recognize the strength that they bring on to the screen because of their personal achievements as well as their experience and their ability to act is very important.”

R Madhavan shared, “I am giving Kangana the due credit for it, it is extremely smart and important for all of us. She is really an extraordinary actor who brings so much to the roles that she does. And look at what she is doing today across all genres of films, I am quite in awe.”

On the work front, R Madhavan will soon be seen in a movie inspired by the Bhopal gas tragedy. The film is currently titled The Railway Men which also stars the late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Brutally Slammed In Andhra For Not Doing Justice To Venkatesh Daggubati’s Role, “You Can’t Serve Me Dry Bread”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News