Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is getting one who are ardent Bhai fans and others who are fans of the Telugu star Venkatesh. But it seems like the film has upset Venkatesh fans who feel cheated by the screen space their favorite actor got in the film.

Some reports doing the rounds claim that the Telugu star, who enjoys massive popularity down south was given a few scenes here and there, none of them relevant enough for his fans to rejoice.

As a matter of which, fans of the Venky Mama star are upset with Salman Khan for misusing Venkatesh. Even if he agreed to do the film as a friendly gesture, his role in the film should have been carved out to match his stature. Scroll down to read what exactly made fans upset.

According to a report in Times Now, an Andhra filmmaker is very angry with the Sultan star for handling a star of Venkatesh’s stature in such a frivolous manner. “Venkatesh is a supporting actor in the film! His fans haven’t appreciated this one bit. In Andhra, Venkatesh’s fans presumed he would have an equal role to Salman. But Venkatesh makes his entry midway. And even then Salman takes all the credit for defeating the villains in the climax. You must understand Venkatesh comes from a family of distinguished actors in Telugu cinema. They won’t tolerate him being sidelined,” said the angry filmmaker.

It has also been reported that the filmmaker was also upset with the fact that Salman Khan did not acknowledge and respect such a huge star joining the cast of his film. He continued his disappointment saying, “You can’t serve me dry bread just because I readily agree to come to your house for dinner. The role had to match Venkatesh’s stature. Just why he agreed to do this, is beyond comprehension.”

For the unversed Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, also starred Jagpathi Babu as the antagonist, Venkatesh in an extended role, and Ram Charan in a special cameo.

However, another section of netizens was happy to see the Drushyam actor in the film. Interestingly, Venkatesh made his Hindi film debut with Anari, opposite Karisma Kapoor in the year 1993. Song if the film Phoolon sa Chehra Tera, is still considered one of the classics. The film was very well received and it was released on Eid of 1993!

