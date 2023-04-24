Indian Premier League is in full swing and it has taken over the nation with its craze. Virat Kohli, the man who has been an integral player of Royal Challengers Bangalore, showed his affection towards his wife, Anushka Sharma, during an ongoing match against Rajasthan Royals, only to get brutally slammed by the netizens, who get extra competitive and brutal during the IPL season. Keep reading to know about it in detail.

After dating for some time, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017. They welcomed their lovely daughter in 2021. In this recent match against Rajasthan, Kohli failed to score runs, which has obviously upset his fans, but it has been seen often that whenever he failed to score big or had a rough day, Anushka got blamed for it.

Virat Kohli, who was previously the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, blew a flying kiss to his lovely wife, Anushka Sharma. She was present at the match, cheering for her beloved husband. The match was against Rajasthan Royals but unfortunately, Kohli failed to score the match and got out on zero runs. This led him to face a lot of criticism from the fans. The news of his kiss went viral on Instagram, shared by Viral Bhayani.

Fans pored in to criticise Virat kohli for his action in the comments. One of the fans wrote, “The most attention-hungry couple! I must say!”

Another commented, “Yhi krta rhega bs 😂 or ye manhus ati h hmesha ghusta h”

Followed by, “Aur bacha hi kya h dene ko”,

“Haan ye karlo pehle”

“Zero 0 marke kisses de raha hai”

“Bhabhi ke chakkar bhaiyaji ipl se bahar ho jaoge yeh cheez Ghar pe bhi kar sakte hai ho”

“Contribution Big Zero….but attitude that won the ipl trophy.”

“Anushka be like.. mera pati mera pati..”

“He still behaves like a Nibba in the pitch.”

Luckily for Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore, they won the match against Rajasthan Royals by seven runs; otherwise, things could have been uglier for Virat and Anushka Sharma.

