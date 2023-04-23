Actress Madhoo Shah – born Padma Malini, is a well-known actress across the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries. The actress, who has starred in films like Phool Aur Kaante, Roja, Allari Priyudu, Yodha and more, recently called Shah Rukh Khan celebrity crush.

Not only that, but she also opened up about rejecting films – including SRK’s’Baazigar’. Read on to know why she said no to that much-loved film and what she thinks of the ‘King of Bollywood’.

During a recent chat with ETimes, Madhoo opened up about when she was swamped with film and had to say no to Bollywood flicks, including some much-loved ones. Talking about rejecting Bollywood films, the ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ actress said, “In those days, I was very busy, and there were quite a few Bollywood offers that I could not take up. I could not do a Hindi film because I was busy doing a Tamil film, and vice versa.”

Madhoo continued, “In fact, because I was focused on five film industries (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada), I never did more than one film at a time. I was busy doing films in all the states and I had no regrets. I had to reject ‘Baazigar’. I was offered Shilpa Shetty’s role, but as I said, I have no regrets at all.” She added, “I didn’t do ‘Baazigar’ because I was doing some other movie. I don’t want to erase any experiences in life”.

In the same chat, the actress also sang praises of Shah Rukh Khan. When asked if she ‘ever had ’a crush on an actor or a co-star,’ she replied, “When one talks about a crush, the first name that comes to my mind is Shah Rukh Khan. His charisma and the way he does things on screen, what he represents, appeals to me. I am his biggest fan. Even when his films flop, he doesn’t do well at the box office or he does horrible work, he is just like a God.”

While Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Jawan and Dunki as well as Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Madhoo’s next include Malayalam films Ennitu Avasanam and Netflix anthology, Vilpana as well as Samantha’s Shaakuntalam.

