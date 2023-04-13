Salman Khan is one of the most loved Bollywood superstars. He still holds the tag of Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor who dated several Bollywood actresses like Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Somy Ali and many more. But did you know once he went on a date with Shilpa Shetty? Scroll down to know more.

While Shilpa is happily married to businessman Raj Kundra, there were rumours that she dated the superstar when they worked together in a handful of films in the late 90s and early 2000s. While Shilpa had clarified that they didn’t date, Salman once asked her on a dinner date.

When Salman Khan hosted Dus Ka Dum, Farah Khan and Shilpa Shetty appeared as guests. During the show, the superstar revealed that he landed at Shilpa’s house to take her out for dinner, but her father, Surendra Shetty, changed the plans for the night.

“We decided to go out for dinner. She lived in Chembur at the time, so I went there to pick her up. I parked my car, and she came down. I looked up, and I noticed a man, 6ft 2inch, wearing a lungi standing on the balcony. It was her father. I got a little scared,” Salman recalled. “I greeted him saying, ‘Hello sir, how are you?’ He says, ‘I’m fine’ with a full ‘tashan’ look. ‘You bring her back by 12,’ he said. I said, ‘(I’ll bring her back by) 11:30.'”

Since they had a half-hour to kill, Salman noticed a glass in his hand and asked if he may join him for a drink. “I went up. I came up, we started speaking. I was having fun. She went to take a nap. I left their house at 5:30 in the morning,” Salman added, leaving everyone in splits.

Surendra Shetty passed away in 2016. Shilpa Shetty revealed that when Salman learned about her father’s death, he made his way to their house and broke down at the bar they used to drink at. As reported by India.com, she said, “I remember, he would come to my house even at midnight sometimes, and by that time I’d already be asleep. Then Salman and my dad would sit down and drink a few pegs together. I remember, when my dad passed away, Salman came home, went straight to the bar table, laid his head down on it and cried.”

