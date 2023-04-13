Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently papped bonding with Karan Johar during the mega launch of NMACC in Mumbai days after she called out Bollywood for cornering her. While many trolled the two for faking just for the sake of it an old clip of PeeCee is now doing the rounds on the Internet when she appeared on Karan’s chat show Koffee With Karan.

This goes way back to 2014 when Priyanka Chopra on the show confessed about a lesbian encounter while appearing on the show with fellow colleague Deepika Padukone. Read on to know how Karan Johar reacted to Priyanka’s statement.

In the old video, Karan Johar asked Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone if they ever had lesbian encounters. Priyanka replying to this says, “Yes” followed by Deepika’s comment “It’s not a sin.” The two then break into synchronized laughter after Deepika makes fun of Karan asking “Why are you rubbing your knee?” Confessing about her short-lived lesbian encounter, Priyanka further stated, “Yes, I’ve had” leaving Karan stunned. Clarifying her statement, the actress added, “Encounters, I wouldn’t know, but I’ve been propositioned. It could’ve been. It was at a nightclub, a few years ago. And this girl, who clearly didn’t know that I don’t swing that way, was being extremely sweet, and very flattering, and very flirtatious.”

Priyanka added, “And I didn’t know how to tell her…Because she was somebody I knew.” She revealed that even Karan knows the person. The ‘Dostana’ star further shared, “I just had to be like, ‘Babe, I kinda have a boyfriend’, which I didn’t at the time. It could have been…But I prefer boys.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will soon be seen in a Hollywood web series called Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The actress will then be seen in Love Again. She has also signed the Heads Of State opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka will also star in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

