It would be safe to say that Ranbir Kapoor has been no less than Brat Pitt in Bollywood. Quite the lover boy, RK has had high-profile relationships and most of them did not end well. He’s currently settled with Alia Bhatt, but his romance with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone echoes till date in the mind of gossip lovers. But do you remember when Emraan Hashmi refused to mince his words and had the best piece of advice for the ladies? Scroll below for more details!

For the unversed, Ranbir fell in love with Deepika Padukone on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno. One could hear the wedding bells until Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani happened. The actor got inclined towards co-star Katrina Kaif. There have been accusations of cheating and those viral pictures in Ibiza make of the most controversial throwbacks. Even Salman Khan couldn’t stop himself from expressing his disappointment.

Emraan Hashmi had once graced the Koffee With Karan couch and was asked about a piece of advice he would give to Ranbir Kapoor. Without mincing his words, the Tiger 3 actor went straight to the point and responded, “Stop playing the ladies’ man stereotype. The press wants it more than you.”

Karan Johar moved on to the next celebrity Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi immediately responded, “Lose him (Ranbir Kapoor).” The ‘masala’ didn’t seem to end there, the host asked him to give a piece of advice to Deepika Padukone next.

Emraan stuck to his words and even advised Deepika to “Lose him.”

Take a look at the controversial Koffee With Karan snippet below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @_time_pass.com_

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is today happily married to Vicky Kaushal. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is settled with Ranveer Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor recently welcomed his first child, Raha, with wife Alia Bhatt. Interestingly, the actress is a cousin of Emraan Hashmi.

