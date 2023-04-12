World’s youngest action superstar Tiger Shroff has cemented a distinct position for himself in the hearts of the audience. While he is a fitness icon for adults, he is equally loved amongst the kids for the high-octane action sequences that he delivers in his films. Recently, Sanjay Dutt revealed that Tiger Shroff is his kid’s favorite actor.

In an interview, when Sanjay Dutt asked if his kids are exposed to films, he says “They have watched a few of my films, but their favorite actor is Tiger Shroff.”

The actor has a huge fandom across demographics. From kids, and youth to adults, everybody loves Tiger Shroff for his perseverance, discipline, and hard work that he puts in to attain the level of success that he has today. Prior to this, Allu Arjun too revealed that his son Allu Ayaan is a hardcore fan of actor Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in UK along with the entire film team. Also gearing up for an interesting lineup of films including ‘Ganapath’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ amongst many others unannounced.

