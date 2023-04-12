Fans have been digging out every possible interview, photo or statement of Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. From who said what about whom to who didn’t like whom, the drama has been going on for three days now. It all started when Neetu took to her Insta stories and dropped an Insta story that netizens thought was an indirect jibe at his son ex-lovers Deepika and Kat.

However, things turned ugly when netizens dug into the yesteryear actor’s old video of her giving 2 cents on his relationship with DP and Kat. Now a few days later, netizens have dug another video where Kat is seen revealing why RK’s mother never liked her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During their relationship, reports were abuzz that Ranbir Kapoor’s parents and actor duo – Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor – never liked his then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. The lovebirds were even in a live-in relationship that never went well with Mama Kapoor. However, later, at an event when Katrina was asked about the same, she said she takes the entire blame for that.

At the India Today conclave, when Katrina Kaif was asked, “Rumour has it that Ranbir’s mother Neetu doesn’t like you, Katrina Kaif said, “I’m stumped. The reason and the person responsible for these rumours that you are saying quite honestly would be me. I’ll take the full blame for that and you may ask why. The reason is since the last eight or nine years, I have chosen not to comment on my personal life whoever it may be or whatever it is about-the people or the man in my life.”

“Because I feel it’s the easier way for me to be. There’s no hard and fast reason why. I’m a sensitive person. I have hard enough time accepting the truths and realities that hit us all in the matters of love. Because I have kept everything so closely guarded as much as possible, you are leaving that much more room for everyone to make speculations like this,” she had added.

Cut short present, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are happily married to the love of their lives- Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh, respectively!

Must Read: Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato Helps Him Land Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘The Crew’, He Has “An Amazing Role”, To Co-Star Kriti Sanon & Tabu As Well! [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News