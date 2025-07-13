Disney’s animated film library keeps finding ways to stay fresh and this time it’s Ratatouille making waves again. This Pixar gem, years after it first landed in theatres, has quietly climbed back into the spotlight, reminding people why it is still one of the studio’s finest creations.

Originally released in 2007, the Paris-set story about a rat who loves fine food found both critical acclaim and commercial success when it first came out. Now, with its return on Disney+, it is enjoying a second round of global attention.

Ratatouille Enters Top Global Movies on Disney+

According to FlixPatrol, Ratatouille has moved up to the fifth spot on Disney+’s list of top films worldwide. Sitting right below Captain America: Brave New World and ahead of Lilo & Stitch: A Special Look, it is once again sharing space with some big names like Snow White, Shifting Gears and Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

The film was directed by Brad Bird and built on an original idea by Jan Pinkava. It also features a strong voice cast led by Patton Oswalt, Lou Romano, Ian Holm, and Peter O’Toole among others.

What Is Ratatouille About

The story follows Remy, a young rat with an amazing sense of taste and smell. He dreams of becoming a chef like his idol, Auguste Gusteau but his family does not understand his passion and only cares about survival. One day, their attic home is destroyed and Remy gets separated. Guided by Gusteau’s voice in his head, he finds Gusteau’s restaurant in Paris.

There, he secretly helps a new kitchen worker, Linguini, cook soup that becomes a big success. They form a secret partnership, with Remy controlling Linguini by pulling his hair. Colette, another chef, helps train Linguini and Remy finds his family again, but chooses to stay in the kitchen.

Linguini is revealed to be Gusteau’s son and becomes the restaurant’s owner. After ups and downs, Remy’s secret is exposed. All chefs leave, but Colette returns. With help from the rats, they impress critic Anton Ego. Gusteau’s closes but Remy and his friends open their own bistro, where humans and rats work together.

Ratatouille’s Box Office Performance and Critical Reception

The film, with a budget of $150 million, pulled in over $620 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. It became the sixth highest-grossing film of its release year and second among animated movies, only behind Shrek the Third.

Domestic – $206M

International – $417M

Worldwide – $623M

The movie was more than a box office juggernaut. It took home the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and also earned a nomination for Best Original Screenplay. When it comes to critical reception, it stands at almost a near perfect score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ratatouille continues to serve up something audiences clearly still love while it streams on Disney+.

