Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 and Georgekutty’s cat and mouse chase continue to be the number pullers at the Malayalam box office. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the thriller has completed its two-week run at the ticket windows, and the collections are celebratory as the film enters the 100 crore club on the second Wednesday!

Jeethu Joseph’s mastermind storytelling has struck gold yet again. The film is now Mohanlal’s third 100 crore grosser post-COVID, after L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, and also his third highest-grossing film at the box office!

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 14 Estimates

On the 14th day, the second Wednesday, June 3, as per the early trends, Drishyam 3 managed to earn in the range of 1.2 – 1.4 crore over 1,871 shows with an occupancy of 15.1%, excluding the night shows. This is a very steady hold following Tuesday’s collection of 1.55 crore, which ran across 2,142 shows with a 17.4% occupancy.

Currently, Mohanlal‘s film stands at an approximate total of 101 – 102 crore at the box office. It is officially the 2nd Malayalam film of 2026 to join the 100 crore net club domestically, after Vaazha 2. Overseas, the film has earned in the range of 111 – 112 crore, taking the gross collection worldwide to the range of 231 – 232 crore!

Drishyam 3 is now officially 7 – 7.5 crore away from surpassing the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 globally! The spot is currently owned by Vaazha 2, which has earned a gross collection of 238.46 crore worldwide!

Check out Mohanlal’s top 5 grossers at the box office (India Net Collection).

Thudarum: 122 crore L2: Empuraan: 106.77 crore Pulimurugan: 76.67 crore Drishyam 3: 101.7 crore* (14 days) Lucifer: 65.21 crore

Here is the expected breakdown of the film after 14 days.

India Net Collection: 101 – 102 crore*

Overseas Gross Collection: 111 – 112 crore*

Worldwide Gross Collection: 231 – 232 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

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