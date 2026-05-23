Superstar Mohanlal has added another feather to his dominance at the box office. With his latest thriller, Drishyam 3, setting the ticket windows on fire, the legendary actor has hit a massive box office milestone. Accumulating the collections of his theatrical outings in the post-COVID era, Mohanlal has officially stormed past the 400 crore net mark in India!

Despite mixed phases and experimenting with varied genres, the superstar’s massive pull has guaranteed big numbers, jumping big by big grossers like Thudarum and L2: Empuraan. Within just two days of its release, his latest thriller has managed an estimated 26 crore net collection in India, instantly pushing his 12-film post-pandemic domestic total to a grand 404.68 crore.

Mohanlal Box Office – Drishyam 3 Grabs A Spot!

The phenomenal franchise value of Georgekutty’s saga is on full display. Drishyam 3 took a good opening of over 15 crore, and despite a routine Friday dip, it has managed to comfortably anchor itself. Standing at an estimated 26 crore, the Jeethu Joseph directorial has already pushed past Marakkar and Malaikottai Vaaliban to become the 5th highest-grossing film of Mohanlal in India in the post-COVID era.

While experimental films like Vrusshabha failed to leave an impact at the box office, heavyweights like L2: Empuraan did exactly what they were built for. Thudarum is Mohanlal’s highest-grossing post-COVID earner with a stunning 122 crore net in India. C

With Drishyam 3 expected to easily scale past the 100-crore mark by the end of its first week, the film is on track to heavily alter these rankings in the coming days.

Check out the box office collection of all Mohanlal films post-COVID (India Net Collection).

Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea: 21.06 crore Aaraattu: 11.24 crore Monster: 5.19 crore Alone: 71 lakh Neru: 44.83 crore Malaikottai Vaaliban: 14.10 crore Barroz: 11 crore L2: Empuraan: 106.77 crore Thudarum: 122 crore Hridayapoorvam: 40.14 crore Vrusshabha: 1.64 crore Drishyam 3: 26 crore* (estimated)

Total: 404.68 crore*

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection Day 7: Sanjay Dutt Starrer Concludes Its Week 1 Below 3 Crore Net

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News