It’s a moment of celebration for Malayalam cinema as Drishyam 3 has surpassed all expectations on BookMyShow. Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s directorial has left behind Thudarum and every single Mollywood film to register the highest BMS sales in the first 24 hours. Scroll below for a detailed day 1 report!

Drishyam 3 opening day BMS Sales

According to Filmy View, Drishyam 3 registered earth-shattering ticket sales of 587.35K on BookMyShow within the first 24 hours of the theatrical release. Mind you, word of mouth was highly polarised, but the massive love for the franchise kept footfalls coming throughout the day. The crime thriller remained the #1 choice of the audience on May 21, 2026, in all of Indian cinema.

It is also to be noted that no Malayalam film has even been able to touch the 500K mark in ticket sales. So history has been created by Mohanlal, yet again! In pre-sales, Meena co-starrer sold 643.96K tickets on BookMyShow. This takes its total BMS sales to a whopping 1.2 million.

Check out the detailed day-wise breakdown of BMS sales here:

Pre-sales: 643.96K

Day 1: 587.35K

Total: 1.23 million

Records the highest BMS sales in Malayalam cinema on day 1

In 2025, Thudarum registered the highest BMS sales for a Malayalam film, selling 419K tickets on day 1. Drishyam 3 now topples the list with a massive margin. Interestingly, the top 3 spots are occupied by Mohanlal, with L2: Empuraan in last place.

Take a look at the top 10 highest ticket sales on BookMyShow on day 1 (2024-2026):

Drishyam 3 – 587K Thudarum – 419K L2: Empuraan – 379K The Goat Life – 294K Aadu3 – 257K Patriot – 251K Dies Irae – 238K Vaazha 2 – 229K Athiradi – 204K Kalamkaval – 193K

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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