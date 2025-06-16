After a successful theatrical run, Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and directed by Tharun Moorthy, who collaborated with K. P. Sunil for the script, is currently available on Jio Hotstar. However, allegations of plagiarism have now emerged from the controversial and once critically acclaimed director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan.

He made this claim via social media. According to him, he had created a script in 2020 for a film titled Theeyattam, and Thudarum bears a resemblance to the core plot and structure of Theeyattam. However, the makers of Thudarum did not offer any credit or acknowledgment to Sanal or his work, which he claims was the inspiration for Thudarum.

As per the post, Theeyattam’s protagonist was named Ambi, and just like Benz in Thudarum, who drives an Ambassador taxi, Ambi was an auto-rickshaw driver. In Theeyattam, the innocent protagonist is accused of murder after the police find a severed head in his auto. According to Sanal, the makers of Thudarum stole elements from Theeyattam without fully understanding their significance. He acknowledges that Thudarum is a different film, but according to him, the differences are not enough to conceal the original source material entirely. He claims the changes were deliberately made to avoid recognition of the source.

Sanal also claimed that when Theeyattam was under active discussion, prominent names from Mollywood, such as Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Murali Gopy, and Sudheer Karamana had read the script. He added that five years is a long time, and it’s possible they may have forgotten about it. Theeyattam was supposed to be produced by Century Productions, though he did not elaborate on why the project didn’t materialize. He also mentioned that he will publish the entire script of Theeyattam in the coming days.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Kerala Crime Files Season 2: Release Date, Story & Things You Must Know About This Series!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News