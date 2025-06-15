Malayalam star Unni Mukundan has officially confirmed that the much-anticipated sequel to Marco 2 is not happening. This update comes as a massive shock to the fans who waited patiently with bated breath for the next chapter following the original film’s merciless and gripping storyline.

Marco, known for its raw presentation of violence and Mukundan’s calculated acting, created a storm in Malayalam cinema. It became a big talking point in the realm of Malayalam film-making and even gathered some fans outside Kerala.

This created a perfect storm, leaving people itching to know what would happen next in the storyline. Social media was abuzz with fan theories, questions, and excitement about the sequel. But the latest confirmation put an end to those hopes.

What Did Unni Mukundan Say?

During a recent chat with fans on Instagram, Unni responded to a follower who asked, “Marco 2 kab ayegi (When is Marco 2 coming?)” In reply, the actor wrote, “Apologies, but I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project. I’ll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco. Thanks for all the love and positivity. Cheers.”

His response, though short, clearly confirmed that the sequel has been dropped. He shared this message in the comments of a video showing his workout, which may be preparation for a new project.

Unni Mukundan has officially confirmed that Marco 2 has been shelved ❗ After previously confirming the cancellation of Bruce Lee, he remains one of the few actors who’s refreshingly honest about projects being dropped and transparent about his future plans. pic.twitter.com/c8VRrIaU1i — Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) June 14, 2025

Why Was Marco 2 Cancelled?

After performing well at the box office, Marco was criticized for excessive violence and dark themes. The mixed reception may have got the team thinking again about making a sequel. Veteran actor Jagadish, who played the villainous role in Marco, also shared his views about the criticism.

According to The Times of India, he said, “The question is, do audiences like the character or Jagadish as a person? In Marco, my character Tony Isaac supports violence. But does the audience like Tony Isaac or Jagadish? If it’s Jagadish they like, then let me be clear—I have never spoken in favor of violence.”

What’s Next For Unni Mukundan?

Despite the cancellation of Marco 2, Unni Mukundan is keeping busy with several exciting projects. He is currently working on Gandharva Jr., a film aimed at a national audience. He is also preparing for his directorial debut, which will focus on a superhero-based story. In addition to these, he has a Telugu film in the pipeline.

While the Marco chapter might be over, Unni’s journey is far from it. Fans can still expect plenty of action and surprises from the actor in the near future.

