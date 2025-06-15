Anirudh Ravichander was the recent target of extensive wedding gossip with businesswoman and IPL personality Kavya Maran. Rumors went around that the two had been dating and were set to get married soon. Some even said the couple had been spotted at private events and dinners. Things got so intense that fans began believing a wedding announcement was just around the corner.

But now, the popular composer has shut down the speculation in true Anirudh style. He posted on his social media, “Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys. Pls stop spreading rumours.”

Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys 😃 pls stop spreading rumours 🙏🏻 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) June 14, 2025

With a single line, he shut down all the rumors and made it obvious there’s no truth to the wedding rumors. His post went viral quickly, with the fans praising his sense of humor and transparency.

Interestingly, his post has become a goldmine for meme-worthy comments. One fan wrote, “Don’t marriage bro, I’m also single and enjoying my life.” Another joked, “First release #Leo OST and then marry, brother.” A relieved user commented, “Thank God you clarified quickly, otherwise YouTubers would’ve made several videos.” And one more chimed in, “#Coolie & #Jailer2 complete and do whatever and whomever you like bro.”

Kavya Maran’s Rise To Fame And Anirudh’s Stellar Lineup

Though the hype about the speculated romance has died down, for now, the public is interested in learning more about Kavya Maran. A businesswoman and CEO of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, she becomes a social media hit with her candid expressions while watching the matches. Kavya is Kalanithi Maran’s daughter and has made her own mark in the corporate world; she is also associated with the South African side Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Meanwhile, Anirudh is flying high in his professional career. Famous for blockbuster tracks in movies such as Jawan, Leo, and Jailer, he remains the top gun of the Indian music industry. His recent work includes composing for Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, a thriller movie that is loaded with action and drama.

Coming up, Anirudh has a packed slate of big releases. He’s working on Kingdom starring Vijay Deverakonda, along with Coolie, Madharasi, Jana Nayagan, and even King with Shah Rukh Khan. Clearly, there’s no slowing down for this hit machine.

