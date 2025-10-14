Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie is ready to reach television screens after its theatrical run. The film drew strong attention during its theatrical release and will now have its small-screen debut. The TV partner recently announced that the movie will air on their channel on the upcoming Sunday.

When & Where To Watch Rajinikanth’s Coolie On TV?

The film is officially set to air on Gemini TV. The channel took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the 30-second glimpse from the Coolie movie with a caption that reads, “Did you forget, Raja? After smashing the box office, COOLIE is now coming to the small screen! World Television Premiere! This October 19 at 6 PM! Get ready!”

In other words, the action-packed entertainer will have its world television premiere on October 19, 2025, at 6 PM on Gemini TV. This is an exciting opportunity that allows fans to watch it from the comfort of their own homes. How the television audience responds to Coolie this time will be interesting to know.

More About Coolie

Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Coolie in which Rajinikanth plays the powerful lead. Nagarjuna Akkineni was the villain, and Aamir Khan made a short but memorable appearance. Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan also play significant supporting roles.

The Sun Pictures movie was considered a hit, albeit not quite up to the sky-high expectations typically demanded by a Rajinikanth film. The film won over audiences with its elegant presentation, hard-hitting action sequences, and Rajinikanth’s trademark sheen.

Adding to the buzz, Anirudh Ravichander’s music made a significant contribution to generating the film’s energy and hype. His background score and songs were highly appreciated, particularly among the youth.

As reported earlier, Coolie concluded its theatrical run as the 4th-highest-grossing Kollywood film. It raked in an Indian gross of 336.3 crore and a worldwide gross of 516. 93 crore. Now, the TV premiere is expected to attract massive viewership, as Rajinikanth’s movies always carry a special emotional connect with audiences.

Check out the trailer of Coolie movie below:

