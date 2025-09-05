Rajinikanth reunited with Sun Pictures for the fifth time for Coolie. Unfortunately, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial work could not live up to the expectations of the masses. It is a losing affair at the Indian box office. The action thriller will soon be released in Hindi on OTT platforms. Scroll below to know when and where to watch it!

Coolie Hindi OTT release date

As most know, Coolie will premiere on September 11, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. It was supposed to be released on the digital platforms after a period of four weeks in the regional languages. However, the underperformance at the box office led to its early arrival on OTT.

As per the latest update, Coolie is expected to be released in Hindi after 8 weeks (56 days) of its theatrical run. This means the Rajinikanth starrer can be expected to hit online on October 9, 2025.

Where to watch Coolie online in Hindi?

Like the other versions, Coolie Hindi will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Hopefully, after an underwhelming run in theatres, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial will redeem itself with staggering views on OTT.

Coolie Hindi Box Office Collection

At the Hindi box office, Coolie is the highest-grossing film of Rajinikanth in the post-COVID era. So far, it has raked in 37.12 crores, leaving Jailer (7.24 crores) way behind.

Take a look at Rajinikanth’s post-COVID releases at the Hindi box office:

Coolie: 37.12 crores Jailer: 7.24 crores Vettaiyan: 4.68 crores

More about Coolie

The Tamil action thriller is produced by Sun Pictures. The ensemble cast features Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Aamir Khan, and Pooja Hegde. It was released in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial is the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025.

