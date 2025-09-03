Rajinikanth starrer Coolie has completed 20 days in theatres. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial is the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. It is yet to gain the success verdict due to its massive budget of 350 crores. But how is it performing compared to Jailer? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 20

As per Sacnilk, Coolie earned 1.74 crores on day 20. Thanks to the discounted Tuesday, the box office collection increased by 58% compared to the 1.10 crore earned on the third Monday.

The net box office collection of Coolie reached 281.94 crores. Unfortunately, Rajinikanth starrer will miss entry into the 300 crore club as the daily collections have fallen to the vicinity of 1 crore. Made on a budget of 350 crores, the Tamil action thriller has recovered 80.55% of its estimated cost. It will end its box office journey as a losing affair.

How is the performance compared to Jailer?

Rajinikanth’s latest release was ahead in the race during its first weekend. Coolie had earned 194.50 crores during its opening weekend, while Jailer had raked in 150.60 crores. However, tables gradually turned as Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial suffered due to mixed reviews.

In 20 days, Jailer had accumulated 322.85 crores at the Indian box office. This means Coolie is lagging by 40.91 crores. There’s barely any hope left now!

Jailer concluded its lifetime earnings of 348.55 crores, a feat that will remain unattainable.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Summary (15 days)

Budget: 350 crores

India net: 281.94 crores

India gross: 332.68 crores

Budget recovery: 80.55%

Overseas gross: 177.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 509.83 crores

More about Coolie

Sun Pictures has produced the Kollywood action thriller, which is written by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The ensemble cast also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.

It was released in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025.

