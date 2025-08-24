Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and others, breathed a big sigh of relief on its second Saturday. After witnessing a normal drop on Friday, it displayed a healthy jump on day 10. It crossed double digits on Saturday, and on the second Sunday, it is expected to jump further or stay stable. Still, it is heading towards an underwhelming collection at the Indian box office during the second weekend.

Being a front-loaded magnum opus, the Kollywood action thriller was always expected to make most of its earnings during the first weekend/first week. Still, no one expected it to witness a harsh drop during the second weekend. Clearly, mixed word-of-mouth has taken a heavy toll on the biggie, and it is now heading for a collection of less than 30 crores.

Coolie to earn less than 30 crores at the Indian box office during its second weekend

On the second Friday, day 9, Coolie scored 5.85 crores. On the second Saturday, day 10, it witnessed a growth of 79.48% and earned 10.5 crores. On the second Sunday, day 11, it will likely earn 11-12 crores. So, overall, the film aims for a collection of 27.35-28.35 crore net at the Indian box office during the second weekend.

Lowest second weekend for Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master

It seems to be a decent score after all the downfall Coolie went through during weekdays, but overall, it’s still not up to the mark. For Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is his lowest second-weekend score after Master (2021). After Master, he had two theatrical releases in the form of Vikram and Leo. Both these films scored much better than the expected collection of the Rajinikanth starrer.

For those who don’t know, Vikram earned 36.25 crores during the second weekend. Leo did a business of 39.2 crores at the Indian box office during its second weekend.

Also, Coolie is likely to be Lokesh’s first flop at the box office. Though its numbers are decent to good, it’s not enough considering the budget of 350 crores (excluding prints and advertising).

