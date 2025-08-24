After the failure of War 2, Bollywood might be hoping for a pleasant success in the form of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari. Scheduled to release this Friday (29 August), the film has no major competition, so it has a chance to score a good day 1 collection at the Indian box office. But will it help Maddock Films achieve this feat on the opening day after Bhool Chuk Maaf disrupted its streak? Let’s discuss it below!

The upcoming romantic comedy film is enjoying decent buzz, especially in the urban centres, due to its decent music album and trailer. The light-hearted feel is working in its favor and is expected to attract good footfalls on the opening day. After Saiyaara, this one is expected to do well with the young audience.

Param Sundari aims for a double-digit day 1 at the Indian box office

With the pre-release buzz and the goodwill of Maddock Films coming into play, Param Sundari has a chance of touching double digits. As of now, the mark of 10 crore net looks achievable at the Indian box office on day 1, and if it happens, it will bring Maddock back on track.

Maddock Films is likely to bounce back after Bhool Chuk Maaf’s underperformance

For those who don’t know, Maddock Films achieved an impressive feat by scoring a hat-trick of 10 crore or higher openings. It started with Stree 2, which opened at 64.8 crores. Sky Force opened at 15.3 crores, followed by Chhaava’s 33.1 crores. However, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf opened at 7.2 crores, thus breaking the streak for the production house.

Now, with Param Sundari aiming for a start of 10 crores or more, it is likely to bring Maddock Films back on track. Let’s see how it actually performs on Friday.

More about the film

Param Sundari also stars Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor in key roles. It is directed by Tushar Jalota, and the music is composed by Sachin-Jigar. Pen Marudhar will be distributing it across India.

