The tradition of scheduling premiere shows in North America (USA and Canada) before the full-fledged release has been practiced for many years in Tollywood. This is a tool to create hype for a particular film, as the Telugu diaspora enjoys a considerable population in the territory. The craze of premieres has increased tremendously in the post-COVID era, with films posting a mind-blowing collection at the box office. Till now, Prabhas and Jr NTR have dominated the charts with their stardom. Keep reading for a detailed report!

In the post-pandemic era, we have seen Tollywood films reach new heights and cater to audiences beyond the Telugu diaspora. With the increase in the audience base, there have been films that amassed a staggering collection from premieres alone. Currently, Prabhas is sitting at the top with his 2024 magnum opus, fetching the record collection.

Kalki 2898 AD and RRR dominate the first two positions in North American premieres

Kalki 2898 AD registered the highest ever collection in premieres for Tollywood at the North American box office. It raked in a mammoth $3.9 million, which equals 34.04 crores. It is followed by RRR, which recorded a massive collection of $3.5 million or 30.55 crores in Indian rupees.

Allu Arjun makes a mark amid Prabhas and Jr NTR’s clear dominance

The third spot is held by Pushpa 2. Backed by solid hype, it scored $3.34 million (29.16 crores) in North American premieres. Devara is in the fourth place with a collection of $2.85 million (24.88 crores). The fifth spot is held by Salaar, which amassed $2.6 million (22.69 crores).

Out of the top 5 Tollywood premieres at the North American box office, two belong to Prabhas (Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar), and two belong to Jr NTR (RRR and Devara). Allu Arjun has one film (Pushpa 2) in the top 5. As we can see, Prabhas and Jr NTR are clearly dominating in premieres.

Take a look at the top 5 Tollywood premieres at the North American box office:

Kalki 2898 AD – $3.9 million RRR – $3.5 million Pushpa 2 – $3.34 million Devara – $2.85 million Salaar – $2.6 million

