After recently surpassing the $100 million milestone at the North American box office, Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s latest horror outing, Weapons, currently sits at an impressive worldwide total of $180.6 million. Backed by highly positive word-of-mouth, the film continues to perform strongly, further proving that 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for horror cinema. With a reported $38 million budget, Weapons has already earned nearly five times its cost, and the box office run is far from over.

As it steadily inches toward the $200 million global box office mark, the acclaimed horror film has overtaken the lifetime earnings of a star-studded action thriller led by Daniel Craig. And no, it’s not a James Bond title. The movie in question is the 2011 sci-fi western Cowboys & Aliens, directed by Iron Man helmer Jon Favreau and co-starring Harrison Ford. Here’s how Weapons stacks up against Cowboys & Aliens at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Weapons – Box Office Summary

North America: $105 million

International: $75.6 million

Worldwide: $180.6 million

Cowboys & Aliens – Box Office Summary

North America: $100.2 million

International: $74.6 million

Worldwide: $174.8 million

With these figures, Weapons has already overtaken the Daniel Craig–starrer by about $6 million worldwide, even while still in its theatrical run. It’s a clear reminder that a modestly budgeted genre film can sometimes outshine a big-budget, star-studded venture.

Some Popular Horror Films’ Weapons Has Recently Outgrossed

During its impressive box office run, Zach Cregger’s Weapons has surpassed the lifetime grosses of several popular horror titles, both recent and older ones. These include:

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) – $177.5 million Alien vs. Predator (2004) – $177.4 million The Haunting (1999) – $177.3 million Scream 2 (1997) – $172.3 million Cloverfield (2008) – $172.3 million Nope (2022) – $171.2 million Insidious: The Last Key (2018) – $167.8 million 28 Years Later (2025) – $150.4 million

Currently, Weapons is the 16th highest-grossing film of 2025, trailing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—The Movie: Infinity Castle ($201.3 million), Snow White ($205.7 million), and Final Destination: Bloodlines ($287.2 million). With sustained momentum, the horror film is expected to surpass the first two soon, though whether it can outgross the latest Final Destination entry remains to be seen.

More About Weapons

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanished one night, and they never returned. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

Weapons Trailer

