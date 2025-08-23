Liam Neeson’s action-comedy The Naked Gun currently ranks as the 31st highest-grossing movie this year, with $44.6 million coming from the North American market and another $32.5 million from the international territories. Recently, it overtook several 2025 titles, including the star-studded rom-com Materialists, horror-comedy The Monkey, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Until Dawn, and Black Bag.

As it inches closer to the $80 million mark, The Naked Gun is now poised to surpass the global haul of the original 1988 movie, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! After hitting this milestone, it will become the second-highest-grossing entry of the franchise. The highest-grossing film of the franchise is the 1991 film The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear, with a box office collection of $86.9 million. Read on to see how the 2025 sequel stacks up against the original trilogy, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Naked Gun vs. Original Trilogy – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the box office breakdown of The Naked Gun (2025), according to Box Office Mojo.

The Naked Gun – Box Office Summary

North America: $44.6 million

International: $32.4 million

Worldwide: $77 million

In comparison, the original Naked Gun trilogy earned this much worldwide.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) – $78.8 million The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (1991) – $86.9 million Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) – $51.1 million

Currently, Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun is trailing the first film, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, by roughly $1.8 million globally. Given its current momentum, it should surpass the 1988 film within a few days and become the franchise’s second-highest grosser, behind the 1991 film The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear.

However, to outgross the second installment, it still needs to earn nearly $10 million worldwide. With tough competition from Zach Cregger’s horror hit Weapons and Marvel’s superhero entry The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the film will need a bigger push to become the highest-grossing entry in the franchise.

The Naked Gun – Story

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the film stars Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s iconic character. Now leading the Police Squad, Drebin Jr. finds himself on a mission to save the world. He’s approached by Beth Davenport (played by Pamela Anderson), whose tech-engineer brother mysteriously died in an electric vehicle crash. Determined to uncover the truth, Drebin Jr. dives into the case, leading to a series of chaotic and hilarious events.

The Naked Gun – Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth Worldwide Box Office: Scarlett Johansson’s Blockbuster Grosses Nearly 20X Her Flop Rom-Com

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News