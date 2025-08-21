After starring in a string of action films, including the Taken film series, Non-Stop, Run All Night, The Commuter, and Absolution, Liam Neeson took a comedic gamble with The Naked Gun, a legacy sequel to the Naked Gun trilogy. The risk paid off as the action-comedy earned praise from critics and audiences, becoming the Oscar-nominated actor’s highest-grossing movie of the past decade.

With a worldwide total of $75.9 million (via Box Office Mojo), The Naked Gun has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Materialists, The Monkey, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Black Bag, M3GAN 2.0, and Bring Her Back, among other 2025 releases. It is now inching closer to outgrossing another action-comedy starring a Stranger Things actor, the 2022 Christmas-set movie Violent Night, led by David Harbour. Read on to see how the two films compare at the box office.

The Naked Gun vs. Violent Night: Box Office Comparison

Here’s the box office breakdown of The Naked Gun and Violent Night at the global box office, according to the latest data from Box Office Mojo:

The Naked Gun – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $43.5 million

International: $32.4 million

Worldwide: $75.9 million

Violent Night – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $50.1 million

International: $26 million

Worldwide: $76 million

As the numbers show, The Naked Gun is currently trailing Violent Night by just around $70K. By the time you read this, it may have already overtaken the latter at the global box office.

The Naked Gun: Plot & Cast

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the film stars Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s iconic character. Now leading the Police Squad, Drebin Jr. finds himself on a mission to save the world. He’s approached by Beth Davenport (played by Pamela Anderson), whose tech-engineer brother mysteriously died in an electric vehicle crash. Determined to uncover the truth, Drebin Jr. dives into the case, leading to a series of chaotic and hilarious events.

In addition to Neeson and Anderson, the film stars Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Kevid Durand, Cody Rhodes, Busta Rhymes and Liza Koshy, among others.

